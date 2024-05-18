Woods makes two early triples en route to a 77 and will miss cut at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the PGA Championship after making two triple-bogeys over the first four holes Friday on the way to 6-over-par 77.

Woods finished the second round at Valhalla, the site of his 2000 title, at 7-over 149 and left the course tied for 136th place. The top 70 and ties will move to the weekend. When Woods walked off the 18th green, he was eight shots behind the projected cut line.

This will be the fifth time Woods has missed the cut at the PGA, and the first since 2019. It will mark his 13th missed cut at a major since he turned pro in 1997.

After shooting 1-over 72 on the first day, Woods said he was feeling stronger and needed more real-life rounds.

But any hope that he’d get more action in this weekend faded quickly.

On the par-4 second, he tried to flop a shot over a bunker from a patch of rain-soaked rough near the green, but the ball went into the sand. He picked the next shot out of the sand, over the green and into another bunker and made 7.

It was a similar scene on the par-4 fourth, which is playing the fifth-easiest this week.

On that one, he tried to finesse a shot just over a greenside bunker, but it hit the top and rolled back in. His first try to get out hit the top of the trap and rolled back in again. That led to another 7 to close a three-hole stretch he played in 7 over.

From there, the only question was whether he would break 80 and avoid his worst score ever at the PGA. That remains a 9-over 79 at Southern Hills in 2022.

His worst score at a major came last month when he shot 82 in the third round of the Masters, en route to finishing last among those who made the cut.

This will be the fifth cut Woods has missed to go with two withdrawals since he captured the Masters in 2019 for his 15th career major. That doesn’t include the seven majors he skipped completely since the start of 2021, when he shattered bones in his right leg and ankle in a car wreck.

