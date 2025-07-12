Yankees' Aaron Judge makes pair of outstanding catches, robs Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

NEW YORK — (AP) — Aaron Judge made a pair of outstanding catches in right field two pitches apart, robbing Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run and Dansby Swanson of a single in the fourth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot drive by Crow-Armstrong against Carlos Rodón, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong's 26th home run.

Judge's glove avoided the outstretched arms of a fan in a Yankees jersey, who reached over the wall with one hand but missed the ball.

Crow-Armstrong waved his right arm in disgust. The two-time AL MVP bowed his head and smiled.

Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Swanson's sinking liner for the third out of the inning.

New York led 3-0 behind a three-run third that included Judge's sacrifice fly and Cody Bellinger's two-run homer against his former team.

