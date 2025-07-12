Yankees All-Star Max Fried forced from start by index finger blister, which caused 4 past IL stints

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees All-Star left-hander Max Fried left Saturday's start against the Chicago Cubs after a season-low three innings because of a a blister on his left index finger.

Fried was on the injured list for blisters on his left index finger in 2018, ‘19, ’21 and '23.

Fried allowed nine of 18 batters to reach, giving up four runs — three earned — six hits and three walks. He threw just 39 of 73 pitches for strikes, falling behind with first-pitch balls to nine batters.

Fried entered 11-2 and his ERA rose from 2.27 to 2.43. New York trailed 4-0.

Nico Hoerner tripled leading off the game and scored on Kyle Tucker's groundout. Carsen Kelly and Ian Happ hit run-scoring singles in the third around Dansby Swanson's RBI grounder.

Ian Hamilton was given extra time to warm up when he entered to start the fourth.

