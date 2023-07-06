I arrived at WFTV in 1986, coming from KSTP in Minneapolis, Minn. For the first 11 years, I was WFTV’s weekend sports anchor and covered some area-changing events, from Orlando’s securing of an NBA franchise to following the teams march to the NBA Finals. Even now as a news anchor, I enjoy covering sporting events from time to time.

In 1997, I made the switch to the news department and for 15 years woke up every day at 2:45 a.m. to co-anchor Eyewitness News Daybreak, Eyewitness News This Morning on TV-27 and Eyewitness News at Noon with Vanessa Echols.

You can now find me on:

Movie fans may have also seen me playing the part of Kennedy Space Center reporter in the movie "Armageddon."

You can now find me on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. with Daralene Jones and the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and WFTV Tonight at 11 p.m. with Martha Sugalski and Tom Terry.

You can also watch Martha, Tom and me on Eyewitness News at 10 on WRDQ-TV.

On Sunday’s I host the Emmy winning Central Florida Spotlight community affairs and politics show.

Also, Christie and I are the proud parents of three adults sons. Our oldest Justin is also in the news business, our middle son Tyler works for the Seattle Mariners front office and our youngest son, Logan is working his way through the minor league baseball system.

Very proud of my relationship with various Central Florida charities and the Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run at Sea World presented by Track Shack each December, raising money for the families of children battling cancer.

