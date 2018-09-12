STEP-BY-STEP: How to get the latest Hurricane Florence updates with the WFTV News app

CENTRAL FLORIDA - The free WFTV news mobile app now allows you to customize your app experience by setting story alerts.
The "Follow the Lead" news app feature allows you to opt-in to follow future coverage of specific news events that you're interested in.
This new feature allows you to receive push notifications when there are new developments in ongoing stories, breaking news, and stories that are of interest to you.
Stories that are followable have tappable tags associated with them. To follow a story, click the tag indicated with a "+" followed by the tag name.
This tag will be blue, located next to a story in the WFTV news app.
When you tap the tag, it will change to a white check-mark, indicating the story is followed. You will be notified that you will receive alerts for this story.
Once you have followed a story, you will receive WFTV news app push notifications for followed stories.
When a story is followed, all stories with the same tag will be indicated as "followed" throughout the WFTV news app.
If you wish to change or turn off certain alerts, you can do this by going into the "Settings" section and clicking on "Notifications."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}