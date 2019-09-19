Vanessa Echols

I have been a member of the Eyewitness News team since 1992 and currently anchor Eyewitness News at Noon and 4 p.m. on Channel 9.
I was born in Auburn, Ala., and graduated from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. I got my start in broadcasting at a country music radio station in Tuscaloosa and have worked at television stations in Georgia and Tennessee.
I am very involved in the central Florida community: a frequent speaker at churches and schools and involved with several community service organizations, including UNCF and 100 Women Strong, a philanthropic giving circle. I am also a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts.
I took on a new cause in 2004. After I was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of that year, I made it my mission to educate women, men and their families about the importance of early detection of cancer and coping with cancer treatments.
In October 2007, I founded Compassionate Hands and Hearts Breast Cancer Outreach to help local patients and their families. You can visit our website here.
In the cancer fight, I am involved with Sisters Network, Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. I am also on the board for Orlando Serve Foundation, which is planning the biggest outreach for the homeless in central Florida on Easter Sunday 2016.
I'd love to hear from you. Please email me if you have a story idea or comment.
