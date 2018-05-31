0 How to find Orlando deals and discounts

Taking time to research Orlando's deals and discounts can save travelers money without sacrificing quality or convenience.



Savvy tourists can find deals on airfare, car rentals, hotels and theme park attractions like Disney World.



Airfare

Orlando is generally an affordable destination from most major airport hubs in the U.S. The sweet spot for booking the best airfare is 25 days in advance. Focus on midweek flights for the best deals. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are good days to search for deals; returning on a midweek day can also save money. August is usually the cheapest month to fly to Orlando. Shop around. Keep track of the numbers. It's fun to watch the savings add up.



Car rental

A great place to start looking for savings on car rental and other transportation is Mousesavers.com, which is regularly updated with deals and discounts and sound advice on how to optimize your time and budget when visiting Disney. The theme park offers a car care center with special rates and accommodations for visitors, as well as information on shuttles and after-hours vehicle return.



Avoid Orlando toll roads

Locals and tourists can save money and time by signing up with Orlando's E-PASS program. Here are the details on how to sign up. And here are the best ways to avoid Orlando toll roads altogether.



Disney tickets

Walt Disney World offers complete information on ticket prices on its website. MouseSavers (see link above) is a comprehensive resource of discounts and deals for shopping, lodging, parking and even car rentals at Disney World. For travelers looking for a Disney World bargain, check out the advice, tips and tricks section on the Mouse Savers website for advice on where to buy tickets, how to avoid scams and what ticket packages offer the best value.

Other Disney discounts and deals include: Florida residents with valid ID; members of the Disney Vacation Club; AAA; and Military Salute Ticket Offers discounts for active and retired U.S. military.



Lodging

Here is information on how to find discounts and deals at Disney's own resort hotels. Discounts to its high-end properties are available, with budget properties remarkably affordable and convenient.

Here are a few helpful links to information about budget hotels near Universal.

