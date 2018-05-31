0 UCF Knights basketball: Fan guide

The University of Central Florida's athletics program has grown along with the school in the past four decades, climbing from an NCAA Division II program to Division I, the highest level of NCAA athletics.



The school now has an enrollment of over 65,000, the largest in the state on a single campus.



Men's basketball

UCF Knights basketball has grown with the school and the rest of the program into a full-fledged, competitive NCAA Division I program that has become a large part of student life.



The 10,000-seat CFE Arena is located on the UCF campus and provides an outstanding venue for college basketball and many other events. The versatile facility has hosted world-famous entertainment acts, special events, multiple high school graduations and more.



UCF Knights basketball history

UCF became a member of the highly competitive, 12-team American Athletic Conference in 2013. The league includes perennial basketball powers like Memphis, Cincinnati, Temple, Houston and UConn, which has won six men's basketball championships.



The Knights have won 12 conference championships in other leagues and were an NCAA Division II power back in the 1970s and '80s, appearing in the tournament in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980 and 1982. They have made it to the NCAA Division I tournament four times, in 1994, 1996, 2004 and 2005.



Coach Johnny Dawkins

The Knights are rebuilding under second-year coach Johnny Dawkins. They had a successful turnaround season in Dawkins' first season, posting a 24-12 record and doubling the previous season's win total.



The Knights had only seven scholarship players, but still were seeded fourth in the American Athletic Conference tournament and advanced to the semifinals for the first time in school history.



The Knights received the school's first NIT bid after the season and won three games to advance to the Final Four. Their home game against Illinois was probably a glimpse of things to come. The game sold out the 10,000-seat CFA Arena, and the Knights beat the Illini 68-58.



Dawkins came to UCF after eight years at Stanford, where he logged four 20-win seasons, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014. He played and coached for legendary Mike Krzyzewski.



His commitment to academic and athletic excellence was a big part of his selection as the school's seventh basketball coach.



Tickets

Fans can buy season tickets to UCF men's basketball games or "anytime tickets," which for a sum of $150 or $99, depending on section in CFE Arena, enables the purchase of tickets to any game as long as the funds hold out.



There is a family season ticket package for $299 that offers four seats together to all home UCF men's basketball games.



Tickets and more information are available at UCFknights.com.



Fans can also call (407) 823-1000 to purchase season tickets.



Get the app

Fans can stay on top off all the news about their favorite team by downloading the free UCF Knights app available for iOS or Android phones.



The app provides personalized information for men's and women's teams, scores, schedules, loyalty programs and even breaking news.

