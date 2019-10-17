'IMMERSE' festival prompts road closures in downtown Orlando starting Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's signature arts event, Creative City Project's "IMMERSE 2019," returns for its eighth year Friday and Saturday in the heart of downtown Orlando.
The event is an annual performing and interactive arts experience in partnership with its sponsor, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
The event platforms more than 1,000 artists from 140 arts organizations and artist collectives in the streets and public spaces of downtown Orlando along Orange Avenue, Church Street and Pine Street.
Tickets, schedule & more: Creative City Project's website
Hours: Friday and Saturday between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., with installations opening at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Road Closures: The city will be closing roads in downtown Orlando starting Thursday at 10 a.m. until Sunday 5 a.m.:
- Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to Anderson Street
- Pine Street between Garland Avenue and Court Avenue (local traffic maintains access)
- Church Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue
- East South Street from Boone Avenue to Orange Avenue
Road closures in downtown #Orlando starting Thursday! pic.twitter.com/uxLvMYBypM— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 17, 2019
IMMERSE 2019 offers four different ticket options:
General Admission Ticket ($10): Experience the hundreds of performances of IMMERSE.
The Full Experience Plus Ticket ($22): Experience the hundreds of performances of IMMERSE, plus get access to interactive installations Architects of Air and The Worlds of Corkcicle.
The VIP Experience Ticket ($102): Get all the performances, all the interactive experiences, plus access to reserved VIP-only viewing areas at the stages and a curated guide to help navigate IMMERSE 2019 like an expert, along with two drink tickets for guests over 21.
The Dinner Party Project Experience Ticket ($150): Get all the performances, all the interactive experiences, all the VIP access and enjoy an exclusive, four-course meal right in the middle of IMMERSE with special performances just for diners.
