  • 1 dead after car hits pedestrian on I-Drive

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on International Drive Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Lt. Kim Montes said troopers are at the scene of the crash near the Orange County Convention Center, which occurred around 6:05 a.m. at the intersection of International Drive and Convention Way.

    She said the pedestrian died at the scene.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

     

