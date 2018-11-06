1 dead after car hits pedestrian on I-Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on International Drive Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lt. Kim Montes said troopers are at the scene of the crash near the Orange County Convention Center, which occurred around 6:05 a.m. at the intersection of International Drive and Convention Way.
Related Headlines
She said the pedestrian died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DRIVERS: awful crash on I-Drive near @OCCC should serve as a reminder to ALL OF US. Someone died because they were hit by a driver.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 6, 2018
REMEMBER: It's darker longer in the morning. Crash happened at 6:05. Sunrise wasn't until 6:41. Pedestrians do your part. Be Safe. Be Smart. Be Seen pic.twitter.com/nqolEVeQM9
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}