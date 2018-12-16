  • 8 injured in fiery crash on State Road 429 in Ocoee

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    OCOEE, Fla. - Eight people were injured Saturday evening in a fiery crash in the southbound lanes of State Road 429 in Ocoee, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    The crash was reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 429 near Franklin Street, officials said.

    Related Headlines

    Firefighters said one car was engulfed in flames.

    Read: Cooler weather ahead: Temps expected to drop

    Officials said two people were taken to a hospital under a trauma alert status. They said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and five others had minor injuries.

    All southbound lanes of the road are closed.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 7 p.m. for live updates.

    Download: WFTV news, weather apps

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories