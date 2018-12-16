8 injured in fiery crash on State Road 429 in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. - Eight people were injured Saturday evening in a fiery crash in the southbound lanes of State Road 429 in Ocoee, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The crash was reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of State Road 429 near Franklin Street, officials said.
Firefighters said one car was engulfed in flames.
Officials said two people were taken to a hospital under a trauma alert status. They said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and five others had minor injuries.
All southbound lanes of the road are closed.
No other details were given.
Serious #Crash: SR 429/Plant Street area. Current patient count 8. One vehicle fully involved upon arrival/no entrapment. 8 patients include - 2 trauma alerts, 5 transports for minor injuries and one transport for more serious injuries. @FHPOrlando notified pic.twitter.com/WOgPX5eCDO— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 15, 2018
