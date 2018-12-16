Check your commute: Multiple road closures to complicate Monday traffic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Make sure the roads you take to work are open on Monday.
Construction-related road closures are scheduled across Central Florida early this week.
Here’s a rundown of what to expect along your commute:
- Michigan Street under Interstate 4 will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday. It will then close again Monday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures are so crews can work on the new I-4 bridge overhead.
- Colonial Drive under Interstate 4 will close from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and again from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Crews said because of weather last week, crews need more time working on the new pedestrian bridge there.
- Princeton Street under I-4 will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. It's been closed since Saturday morning, when crews began demolishing the old I-4 bridge there.
- Alafaya Trail is scheduled to close in both directions near State Road 408 at 11 p.m. Sunday. It’s set to reopen at 2 a.m. Monday. Crews are set to move a crane in the area for the 408 widening project.
