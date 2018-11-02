Coming soon: Safer way to cross nine lanes of traffic on Kirkman Road near Universal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Changes are coming to the area around Universal Studios that planners hope will make it safer and faster to commute for drivers and pedestrians.
Crews are building a pedestrian bridge over Kirkman Road at Major Drive. Ramps on both sides of the street that will connect the bridge are already being built.
Related Headlines
Get breaking traffic and news alerts with the WFTV News app
The bridge is expected to improve safety and efficiency. Pedestrians will be able to cross without having to wait until it’s safe. In turn, drivers won’t have to wait for pedestrians to cross nine lanes of traffic.
According to data, the area where the bridge will be built has seen more than 280 crashes in the last five years.
Follow Racquel Asa on Twitter for breaking traffic alerts & real-time updates
The bridge is part of the I-4 Ultimate project. The cost is estimated around $3 million, which is already factored into the overall cost of the overall I-4 Ultimate project, which is budgeted around $2 billion.
I-4 officials expect to open the bridge in January 2019.
Traffic Tracker: See delays in real time
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}