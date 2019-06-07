FDOT: Contractor to address flooding issues after parts of I-4 ended up underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a soggy drive home on Thursday as heavy rainfall put a portion of I-4 underwater during rush hour.
The Florida Department of Transportation said it is assessing the area of I-4 Ultimate construction near Fairbanks Avenue and Princeton Street where the heaviest flooding occurred.
Related Headlines
FDOT released a statement saying it is requiring a plan of action from the contractor to prevent future flooding as the rainy season approaches.
READ: Flooding causing rush hour closures on I-4 in Orlando
Drivers were caught off guard during rush hour Thursday evening after 2 inches of rain fell over downtown Orlando within 45 minutes.
“I was just nervous for other people that their cars would break down and stuff or they would hydroplane into other people,” driver Eric Bergin said.
The same area of I-4 experienced flooding issues back in March.
Back then, FDOT said a contractor was assigned to make sure the drains were clear.
Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Read FDOT's full statement below:
"Sections of the I-4 Ultimate construction corridor experienced flooding during periods of intense rainfall Thursday evening. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is determining the extent and impacts to the traveling public, private property as well as safety considerations. FDOT will make appropriate assessments and require a plan of action from the contractor."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}