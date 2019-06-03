  • Going up: Traffic shift switches I-4 drivers to elevated lanes near JYP

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For drivers commuting from the attractions area into downtown Orlando Monday morning, the lanes of eastbound I-4 won’t be in the same place they left them on Friday.

    As of Monday, eastbound I-4 traffic near John Young Parkway is being shifted onto elevated center lanes to allow crews to continue building up I-4.

    Related Headlines

    This new route will be in effect for the next year.

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<

    By raising the elevation, crews are maximizing space so they can add more roads underneath I-4.

    “Overall the goal with this project is to smooth out I-4 and in some instances we need to raise the elevation of I-4 to do that," said David Parks with I-4 Ultimate.

    Once construction is complete, Parks said the elevated lanes now being used by John Young Parkway will be converted into fast lanes.

    Watch Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories