Going up: Traffic shift switches I-4 drivers to elevated lanes near JYP

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For drivers commuting from the attractions area into downtown Orlando Monday morning, the lanes of eastbound I-4 won’t be in the same place they left them on Friday.
As of Monday, eastbound I-4 traffic near John Young Parkway is being shifted onto elevated center lanes to allow crews to continue building up I-4.
Related Headlines
This new route will be in effect for the next year.
>>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<
By raising the elevation, crews are maximizing space so they can add more roads underneath I-4.
“Overall the goal with this project is to smooth out I-4 and in some instances we need to raise the elevation of I-4 to do that," said David Parks with I-4 Ultimate.
Once construction is complete, Parks said the elevated lanes now being used by John Young Parkway will be converted into fast lanes.
Watch Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
‼⚠REMEMBER‼⚠— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 3, 2019
I-4 Eastbound traffic changed this weekend. I-4 Eastbound shifted to new elevated lanes. NEW extended ramp also opens past John Young to access Orange Blossom & Kaley.
‼STAY RIGHT past John Young for new extended ramp to OBT & Kaley. pic.twitter.com/aBW7sSIbG1
*RAMP CLOSURE*— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 3, 2019
Kaley Ave ramp to I-4 Eastbound is now permanently CLOSED for @I4Ultimate work. @SAckermanWFTV is driving the area now. Use this detour to get on I-4 Eastbound. pic.twitter.com/vHzmpOry8j
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}