    By: Racquel Asa , Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - After cracks on a pier that supports it delayed its opening for months, a new Interstate 4 bridge over Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue will open to traffic on Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

    Workers started removing temporary support structures under the new bridge in December to prepare to open the bridge to traffic.

    The I-4 on-ramp at Garland Avenue near Lynx Central Station is set to close overnight as workers prepare the new bridge to open. 

    Back in April 2018, WFTV’s radio partner News 96.5 WDBO was first to report cracks in the pier supporting the bridge. The bridge is part of the I-4 Ultimate project and is designed to give drivers better access to I-4 eastbound.

    The bridge was supposed to open earlier this year but was delayed after reports showed 17 cracks on the pier, Eyewitness News discovered.

    "We believe that we found through our testing that the bridge is structurally sound and right now we are just working on serviceability repairs," said Mike Shannon, the District 5 Florida Department of Transportation secretary, in November. 

    FDOT officials said Friday they were still working with the contractor on what repairs will be made to the pier. They said there's no question whether or not the bridge is safe. The only question they have is whether it will last the full 75 years that it is supposed to.

    Any potential repairs, they said, could help increase its lifespan.

