I-4 Ultimate: Lee Road exit about to move for eastbound drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just when you get used to a change, it changes again.
Twenty-thousand drivers on eastbound I-4 will find a new exit to Lee Road by Wednesday morning, which could catch people going to or coming from Winter Park off-guard.
The far right “exit only” lane on eastbound I-4 will close just before the Lee Road exit.
“We will still maintain three ‘through’ lanes on I-4 eastbound,” said Dave Parks, I-4 Ultimate spokesperson. “Plus, we’ll have the lanes on this new elevated roadway.”
I-4 CHANGES: @WinterParkFla drivers on I-4 Eastbound trying to get to Lee Rd, this is your new exit 1/2 mile sooner closer to Fairbanks Ave. @WFTV @I4Ultimate pic.twitter.com/hNiR9C42eQ— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 8, 2018
Here’s the catch: The new exit to Lee Road from I-4 eastbound is about a half-mile sooner than the current exit. This means you need to be ready for the Lee Road exit as soon as you pass the exit for Fairbanks Avenue.
The construction confusion may not be limited to those exiting I-4. The changes will also impact people getting on I-4 from Fairbanks Avenue trying to get to Maitland and Seminole County. Those drivers will also use the new elevated lanes.
These are the new elevated lanes you are going to use. Exciting I-4 Eastbound to Lee Rd is 1/2 mike sooner closer to Fairbanks pic.twitter.com/zfIrJwjL0f— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 8, 2018
Just a few weeks ago, I-4 Ultimate crews opened new lanes and elevated ramps between Colonial Drive and Lee Road. In September, the Princeton Street exit moved by two miles.
Parks said as long as rain doesn’t slow crews down, the plan is to open the new traffic pattern by Wednesday morning.
