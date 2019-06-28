1 dead after car crashes into trailer, bursts into flames on SR-417, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a car crashed into the back of a flatbed trailer and then caught fire along State Road 417 early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash happened at 4:45 a.m. and caused a closure of all southbound lanes of SR-417 near Curry Ford Road. As of 7 a.m., the two right lanes of southbound SR-417 had reopened.
They said the driver of the car, who has not been identified, died on scene and no one else was injured.
