ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old Orlando man died in a three vehicle crash on Colonial Drive at Constantine Street Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said 51-year-old Lap Doan died on the scene. Colonial Drive was closed for hours after the 10 p.m. crash while troopers collected evidence and cleaned up the scene, but reopened overnight.
According to a crash report, the 20-year-old driver of a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Colonial Drive when he lost control, crossed the median and traveled into the eastbound lanes. The Fusion hit two vehicles inclusing the SUV driven by Doan.
The drivers and passenger in the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
Troopers said charges are pending against the driver of the Fusion.
