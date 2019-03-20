  • 10-vehicle crash on I-4 near Fairbanks Ave. sends 3 to hospital, FHP says

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 4 west near Fairbanks Avenue.

    The lanes on I-4 have since reopened, but at about 5 a.m., a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed traffic at a standstill, and ambulances and law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

    Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez said the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed at least 10 cars were involved in the crash and three people were hospitalized.

    WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

