10-vehicle crash on I-4 near Fairbanks Ave. sends 3 to hospital, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 4 west near Fairbanks Avenue.
The lanes on I-4 have since reopened, but at about 5 a.m., a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed traffic at a standstill, and ambulances and law enforcement vehicles at the scene.
Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez said the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed at least 10 cars were involved in the crash and three people were hospitalized.
One of the cars being towed away from scene pic.twitter.com/lRhGXLcdiY— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) March 20, 2019
SGL truck damaged. Part of crash on I4 by Fairbanks. WB lanes shutdown. Multi car crash. I’ve counted at 6 cars damaged. More on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/WHxWDY0lgP— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) March 20, 2019
