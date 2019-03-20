11-vehicle crash on I-4 near Fairbanks Ave. sends 3 to hospital, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 4 west near Fairbanks Avenue.
The lanes on I-4 have since reopened, but at about 5 a.m., a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed traffic at a standstill, and ambulances and law enforcement vehicles at the scene.
FHP said there were two crashes, involving 11 vehicles.
The incident started when a car lost control and crashed into a center wall, FHP said.
The crashed car remained in a lane, and vehicles that didn’t slow down caused a chain reaction crash, officials said.
FHP said nine vehicles were involved in the first crash and two in another crash on the same road.
According to Fire Rescue officials, three people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
One of the cars being towed away from scene pic.twitter.com/lRhGXLcdiY— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) March 20, 2019
SGL truck damaged. Part of crash on I4 by Fairbanks. WB lanes shutdown. Multi car crash. I’ve counted at 6 cars damaged. More on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/WHxWDY0lgP— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) March 20, 2019
