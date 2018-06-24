11-year-old hospitalized after stepping into Daytona Beach crosswalk, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after a car hit him when he stepped into a crosswalk in Daytona Beach Saturday night, police said.
The 11-year-old was walking west along Mason Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. when he stepped into the crosswalk at Clyde Morris Boulevard, police said.
Witnesses told police the boy stepped into the crosswalk while the light was green and he did not have the right of way when he was struck by the car, according to a news release.
The driver stopped and remained at the scene of the crash, police said.
The boy was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition, where he underwent surgery, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, but no charges are expected, according to police.
