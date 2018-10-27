  • 17-year-old boy killed in head-on crash near Micco, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    MICCO, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was killed in a head-on crash in a rural area near Micco late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Zachary O’Quinn, of Palm Bay, was riding in a 1990 Mazda south on Babcock Street near the corner of Willowbrook Street around 9 p.m. when a 2004 Hyundai crashed head-on into it, troopers said. 

    O’Quinn was taken to Holmes Regional where he later died, troopers said. 

    A blood-alcohol test is pending on the Hyundai’s driver, a 44-year-old Vero Beach woman, according to the crash report. 

    Charges are pending against the Hyundai driver, the crash report states. 

    The Mazda’s driver, 18-year-old John Byrd of Palm Bay, was taken to Holmes Regional with minor injuries, troopers said. 

    Everyone was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.  
     

