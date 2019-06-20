2 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash involving driver fleeing traffic stop, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl.a - A man and his passenger who were driving the wrong way down State Road 415 while fleeing a traffic stop by a Volusia County deputy died after crashing head-on into another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said a deputy attempted to pull over Freddie Pleas, 21, for a traffic violation near Collins Avenue when he fled going north in the southbound lanes of State Road 415 just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Moments later, troopers said Pleas’ Chevy sedan crashed head-on into a Mazda van near Acron Lake Road.
Troopers said Pleas died at the scene and his passenger was pronounced dead at Central Florida Regional Hospital. The passenger has not been identified.
FHP said the driver of the Mazda was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
