2 senior citizens killed when car crashes into pillar on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two senior citizens were killed when a car they were in crashed into a concrete pillar early Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on I-4 east near Tomoka Farms Road.
Troopers said the 85-year-old driver, who was from Avon Park, failed to stay in his lane and hit a construction barrel. He then sideswiped a guardrail, drove off the road and crashed into the pillar, troopers said.
An 80-year-old passenger from North Carolina also died at the scene.
The names of those involved have not been released, pending next of kin notification.
DEADLY CRASH ---> in #Volusia off I-4 EB @FhpOrlando says 85-yr-old man failed to stay in lane for unknown reason and smashed into this concrete bridge support. 80-yr-old woman (passenger) in critical condition. @WFTVTraffic @WFTV pic.twitter.com/FVAMqjVULY— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 4, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
