3 children injured in school bus crash in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three children suffered minor injuries in a school bus crash on their way to class in Orange County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    FHP tweeted that the bus crash happened near the intersection of Dean Road and Winder Trail around 8:20 a.m. with 23 children on board.

    Troopers said the three injured children were not transported to the hospital. They said all other students on board the bus were moved to another bus to take them to Arbor Ridge Elementary.

    Troopers said the bus was struck from behind when the driver of a pickup truck failed to slow down as the bus made a right turn. They said the driver of the truck was cited for careless driving.

