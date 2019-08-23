3-year-old lying in road hit, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old Ocala boy was hit and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver while he was lying in the lanes of a Marion County road around 2 a.m. Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said they are still searching for the driver who hit the boy, described as a woman in her 30s driving a gold-colored Chevy, possibly a Malibu.
A witness told troopers that he was checking on the boy after he saw him lying in the northbound lane of Jacksonville Road when the car drove by, striking the boy and not stopping. The man said he was able to jump out of the way of the car as it continued northward.
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-369-6880.
Troopers did not say why the boy was lying in the road or how he got there.
