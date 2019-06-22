53-year-old Orlando man hit, killed by car while crossing Colonial Drive, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday night after he was struck by a car while crossing Colonial Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the collision happened at 11:50 p.m. on Colonial Drive and Avalon Park Boulevard in Orange County.
FHP said the 27-year-old driver from California was traveling east on Colonial Drive when he hit the man.
According to an FHP report, the driver was not intoxicated.
The name of the victim has not been released, pending next of kin notification.
The investigation is ongoing.
