75-year-old St. Cloud man struck, killed by truck on US-192, troopers says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 75-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a truck while trying to cross US-192 in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the man was not using a crosswalk when he tried to cross US-192 and Big Sky Boulevard.
The 24-year-old driver was unable to avoid hitting the man with his truck, troopers said.
The name of the victim has not been released, pending next of kin notification, FHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
BETTER LOOK: chopper is overhead the crash on US-192 Eastbound near Big Sky Blvd. Looks like the fatal crash involves a white semi-truck.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 29, 2019
