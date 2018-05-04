  • 85-year-old man killed when car crashes into pillar on I-4 in Volusia County

    By: Kelly Healey

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was killed when he crashed into a concrete pillar early Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

     

    The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on I-4 east near Tomoka Farms Road.

     

    Troopers said the driver, who was from Avon Park, failed to stay in his lane and hit a construction barrel. He then sideswiped a guardrail, drove off the road and crashed into the pillar, troopers said.    

     

    An 80-year-old passenger from North Carolina was hospitalized in critical condition.

     

    The names of those involved have not been released, pending next of kin notification.

