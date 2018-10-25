TRAFFIC: All eastbound lanes of SR-528 closed for fiery crash

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - A fiery crash is blocking all eastbound lanes of State Road 528 near Wedgefield.
The accident has the road closed at exit 24 for Dallas Boulevard. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Orange County Fire Rescue is responding.
The Florida Highway Patrol is diverting all traffic from the 528 off onto Dallas Boulevard.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
There's been no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.
