At least 1 person killed in crash near Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was killed Monday evening in a crash near Walt Disney World, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. at South Apopka Vineland Road and Palm Parkway, troopers said.
Southbound lanes of South Apopka Vineland Road are blocked from Palm Parkway to Hotel Plaza Boulevard.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.
Just learned from our desk that @FhpOrlando says this was a fatal crash. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/AGQBUmGosA— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 29, 2018
S Apopka Vineland Rd south lanes blocked from Palm Pkwy to Hotel Plaza Blvd not far from @WaltDisneyWorld as @FhpOrlando & @OrangeCoSheriff investigating some sort of crash. @wftv pic.twitter.com/Fnqa9B1C6Y— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 29, 2018
From my vantage point I can see 3 cars by the @CentraCare sign and then a 4th with flashers on further up the road. Again still waiting to find out what happened @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6XWcCaOfZq— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) May 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}