At least 45 vehicles involved in crashes that closed I-10 in Panhandle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - At least 45 vehicles were involved in 17 crashes that closed the main interstate through the Florida Panhandle near Tallahassee Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is reporting 12 victims were transported there, according to WTXL.
Read: Video clears driver sought in fatal Beachline crash
The city of Tallahassee and the Florida Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed for hours due to the multiple vehicle crash.
Authorities have not yet said what they believed caused the crash.
The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to FDOT.
Scene on I-10 as responders work to aid those involved in multiple accidents near exit 199. Expect delays & heavy traffic on Monroe as well as traffic diverts. Use an alternate route if possible & be safe, #Tallahassee. @MyFDOT_NWFL pic.twitter.com/ofJFzezcnK— City of Tallahassee (@COTNews) July 24, 2018
Westbound I 10 at mile marker 199 reduced to one lane of traffic due to a multivehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/K66DhfeyDp— FDOT District 3 (@MyFDOT_NWFL) July 24, 2018
WB I 10 at mile marker 199 still remains closed to traffic due to multivehicle crash. Crews are working to open a lane to allow traffic to move through. Eastbound I 10 at mile marker 199 two lanes are open but traffic is moving very slowly. Use alternate routes and expect delays.— FDOT District 3 (@MyFDOT_NWFL) July 24, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}