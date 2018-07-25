  • At least 45 vehicles involved in crashes that closed I-10 in Panhandle

    By: Chip Skambis

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - At least 45 vehicles were involved in 17 crashes that closed the main interstate through the Florida Panhandle near Tallahassee Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is reporting 12 victims were transported there, according to WTXL

    The city of Tallahassee and the Florida Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed for hours due to the multiple vehicle crash. 

    Authorities have not yet said what they believed caused the crash. 

    The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to FDOT.

