At least three people seriously injured in Brevard County crash

MIMS, Fla. - At least three people were seriously injured after multiple motorcycles crashed into a vehicle in Mims Sunday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 46 and Folsom Road, firefighters said.
State Road 46 is closed in both directions at the crash site, officials said.
Multiple medical helicopters have been dispatched to transport people involved in the crash, of which three are trauma alerts, first responders said.
Brevard County and Titusville firefighters are responding to the crash.
Officials did not say what caused the crash or exactly how many people and vehicles were involved.
**VEHICLE COLLISION**SR46/Folsom Rd. Mims. Reported mult motorcycles v Vehicle. 3 trauma alerts issued. Multiple med helos inbound. SR46 is closed due to operations. BCFR, @TitusvilleFire HRMC First Flt, ORMC Aircare working the incident. #BCFR #BREVARDCOUNTY #TRAUMAALERT— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) July 8, 2018
7/8/18 | 2:50PM: SR 46 is CLOSED in both directions at Folsom Rd #Mims due to a motor vehicle crash— Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) July 8, 2018
