AVOID I-4 WESTBOUND: Crash near John Young Parkway

ORLANDO, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic problems on I-4.
Several westbound lanes are closed at John Young Parkway. Orlando Police said traffic is backed up to Orange Blossom Trail.
Images from traffic cameras show at least three cars involved.
Police have not said how the crash happened or if anyone is hurt.
