  • BREAKING: Bicyclist dies after being struck by SunRail train in Orange County, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist has died after being hit by a SunRail train in Orlando, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    Firefighters said the crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lancaster Road.

    Related Headlines

    Troopers said the male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Firefighters said Lancaster Road is closed west of Orange Avenue.

    Stay with WFTV Eyewitness News for updates on this breaking news.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories