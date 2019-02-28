BREAKING: Bicyclist dies after being struck by SunRail train in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist has died after being hit by a SunRail train in Orlando, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said the crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lancaster Road.
Troopers said the male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters said Lancaster Road is closed west of Orange Avenue.
#trafficalert #CRASH involving @RideSunRail & bicycle Lancaster Rd/Orange Av. One fatality on scene. Lancaster Rd closed west of Orange Av. OCFR #PIO on scene.#BREAKING @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/6PclJ3hh09— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 28, 2019
