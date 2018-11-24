Bicyclist killed while crossing Nova Road in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A bicyclist was hit and killed while crossing Nova Road Friday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Tyrone Allen, 38, was crossing the northbound lanes of Nova Road at Brentwood Drive around 6 p.m. outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2008 Ford pickup truck, police said.
Another driver at the scene, who witnessed the crash, told police he almost hit Allen, as well.
Allen’s bike did not have a light on it, police said, and he violated the driver of the Ford pickup’s right of way.
The driver of the Ford pickup remained at the scene and investigators said no criminal charges are expected.
