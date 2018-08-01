Building partially collapses in Orlando after car hits house, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car hit a building Wednesday in Orlando, causing it to partially collapse, according to the American Red Cross of Central Florida.
Related Headlines
The crash happened on the 500 block of Westmoreland Drive.
The Red Cross Disaster Team is assessing the needs for 13 people from six units, officials said.
No further details have been released.
Channel 9 is working to gather information on this developing story.
Download: Free WFTV mobile apps
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}