Car crashes into concrete pillar on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver crashed into a concrete pillar early Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
FHP said the crash was fatal, but no further details were given.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on I-4 east near Tomoka Farms Road.
There were no lane closures.
The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}