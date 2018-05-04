  • Car crashes into concrete pillar on I-4 in Volusia County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver crashed into a concrete pillar early Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

     

    FHP said the crash was fatal, but no further details were given.

     

    The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on I-4 east near Tomoka Farms Road.

     

    There were no lane closures.

     

    The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car crashes into concrete pillar on I-4 in Volusia County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chase ends in crash after deputy shoots man during domestic-related…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pedestrian hit, killed on Orlando roadway

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Winter Haven woman killed in Lake County crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 dead, 4 injured in Florida multi-car crash