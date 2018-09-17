Car crashes into home, damages vehicles, carport in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was hospitalized Monday after a car crashed into a home in Orange County, troopers said.
The crash happened on Jordan Avenue and Von Bampus Drive at about 4:40 a.m.
Five vehicles and a carport were also struck by the car, troopers said.
Aftermath video: Car crashes into Orange County home
The person, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, was an occupant of the car that crashed into the home, troopers said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}