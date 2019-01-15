  • Car smashes into Pine Hills Chinese restaurant

    By: Chip Skambis

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - A car crashed into a Chinese restaurant in Pine Hills Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The car crashed into the Dragon City Chinese restaurant around 1:30 p.m. in the shopping plaza at 2767 Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road, dispatch logs show. 

    Skywitness video shows the car drove right into the restaurant. 

    An elderly driver crashed into the restaurant, officials said. 

    Officials were not immediately available to provide details on whether anyone was injured or what might have caused the crash. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

