Car smashes into Pine Hills Chinese restaurant

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A car crashed into a Chinese restaurant in Pine Hills Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The car crashed into the Dragon City Chinese restaurant around 1:30 p.m. in the shopping plaza at 2767 Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road, dispatch logs show.
Skywitness video shows the car drove right into the restaurant.
An elderly driver crashed into the restaurant, officials said.
Officials were not immediately available to provide details on whether anyone was injured or what might have caused the crash.
#Photos Car vs building: 2767 N Hiawassee Rd. 82-year-old woman crashed into Dragon City Chinese restaurant. She was not injured, nor were the four employees inside at the time. #OCFRD units have cleared the scene. @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/HB6orpQrdm— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 15, 2019
#crash Car vs building 2767 N Hiawassee Rd. Elderly driver crashed into Chinese restaurant. #OCFRD Engine 43, Rescue 42 on scene assessing for injuries. #BREAKING— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 15, 2019
