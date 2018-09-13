  • Car stuck under tractor-trailer in deadly Orange County crash

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was killed when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer early Thursday in Orange County, authorities said.

     

    The car became stuck under the tractor-trailer on Sand Lake Road and Mandarin Drive, troopers said.

     

    Rescuers had to remove the roof of the car to get to the driver, officials said.

     

    The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

     

    The roads were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene, but have since reopened.

     

    Neither the circumstances surrounding the crash nor the names of those involved have been released.

     

     

