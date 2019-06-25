Boy struck by car while crossing street in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon while crossing a street, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. at World Center Drive near South Apopka-Vineland Road.
Officials said the boy was struck in front of the Caribe Royale Orlando hotel while walking to a 7-Eleven convenience store.
Firefighters said the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a possible broken leg.
"According to witnesses, the juvenile ran across the street into the path of a vehicle," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. "The driver is not at fault and will not be cited."
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
