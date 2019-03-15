  • RIGHT NOW: Child trapped, several hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Orange County, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were injured and a child is trapped after a multi-vehicle crash in Orange County on Friday, firefighters said.

    Firefighters said the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane.

    The crash involved several vehicles, a motorcycle, and a fire hydrant was damaged.

    Water from the damaged hydrant can be see flowing in the area.

    A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash has a total of 12 patients.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

