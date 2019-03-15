RIGHT NOW: Child trapped, several hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were injured and a child is trapped after a multi-vehicle crash in Orange County on Friday, firefighters said.
Firefighters said the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane.
The crash involved several vehicles, a motorcycle, and a fire hydrant was damaged.
Water from the damaged hydrant can be see flowing in the area.
A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash has a total of 12 patients.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.
#Trafficalert Crash w/entrapment: N Pine Hills Rd/North Ln. Multiple vehicles including a motorcycle. Child trapped in one of the vehicles. Fire hydrant struck by one of the vehicles. Motorcyclist is trauma alert via #OCFRD Rescue 40 to @orlandohealth Regional Med Ctr. #BREAKING— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 15, 2019
