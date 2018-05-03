0 City to remove bike lanes on Curry Ford Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando will make a quick U-turn Thursday when it removes the bicycle lanes from Curry Ford Road.

Curry Ford Road was scheduled for a temporary lane reduction about four weeks ago, and sections of Curry Ford Road between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive were closed for testing.

The change restricted traffic to one lane in both directions, making it unpopular with drivers and many nearby residents.

Crews will start removing the barriers Thursday at 7 p.m.

However, the bike paths could be implemented if the city's findings suggest improvements.

Michael Snow said he frequently drives on Curry Ford Road and was unhappy about the bicycle lanes.

"It backs up traffic a lot. It's kind of difficult to access the street, and times that I come through here, I'm thinking about going to Winn Dixie or Wawa, I just keep going because it’s too crowded," Snow said.

Orlando officials said they created the bike lanes to see how drivers and walkers reacted to the change.

"If I was going to put up a bike lane, I wouldn't put it on the busy street in the Orlando area, and this one's a busy street," Snow said.

Once the barriers are removed, officials will review their findings and will present them to the community by June.

There are many who dislike the bicycle lanes and have signed an online petition to keep them out permanently. The goal is to get 500 signatures.

