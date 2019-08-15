  • Concrete truck crash spills diesel, chemical on SR-408 causing slippery conditions, delays

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An early morning crash on westbound State Road 408 is causing delays and slippery conditions on the roadway Thursday morning.

    The crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Conway Toll Plaza, involved a concrete truck that Orlando police said spilled diesel fuel and a caustic chemical on the roadway.

    All westbound lanes for the highway were blocked for more than an hour, but all lanes opened to allow traffic through as of 6:15 a.m.

    Officers warned that the lanes of the roadway past the toll plaza are slippery due to the diesel spill.

