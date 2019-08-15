Concrete truck crash spills diesel, chemical on SR-408 causing slippery conditions, delays

ORLANDO, Fla. - An early morning crash on westbound State Road 408 is causing delays and slippery conditions on the roadway Thursday morning.
The crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Conway Toll Plaza, involved a concrete truck that Orlando police said spilled diesel fuel and a caustic chemical on the roadway.
All westbound lanes for the highway were blocked for more than an hour, but all lanes opened to allow traffic through as of 6:15 a.m.
Officers warned that the lanes of the roadway past the toll plaza are slippery due to the diesel spill.
6:12am UPDATE: All lanes are BACK OPEN on the 408 Westbound at Conway Toll Plaza. Delays should clear out by 6:45am. @WFTV @OrlandoPolice pic.twitter.com/P6nQo5921v— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 15, 2019
BETTER LOOK: Delays through the Conway Toll Plaza on the 408 Westbound. Overhead toll lanes still closed after early morning crash involving concrete truck that spilled diesel fuel. @OrlandoPolice say the road is slippery @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Wf6IBUZn2q— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 15, 2019
5:30am UPDATE: 408 Westbound is open at Semoran Blvd. But cars will have to pass through the Conway Toll Plaza to get around the crash investigation @WFTV pic.twitter.com/uli8t6Uxo0— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 15, 2019
