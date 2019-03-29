0 Heading downtown this weekend? How to avoid a lane closure that could slow you down

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heading into downtown Orlando this weekend? Make sure you don’t get stuck in a jam. A busy road into downtown will be narrowed down by one lane throughout the weekend.

A section of South Street will have one lane closed starting at 10 a.m. Friday to allow for continuing construction of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts expansion.

The closure will impact the far-left lane where South Street meets Magnolia Avenue through Sunday at 5 p.m.

WFTV's traffic expert Racquel Asa recomends using Church, Pine or Gore streets throughout the weekend to avoid possible delays due to the lane closure.

Crews said the closure is necessary to make way for two cranes that will hoist 142-ton beams into place for the performing arts center’s expansion.

Officials at the Dr. Phillips Center say this is a huge step in getting the full center complete. Last week, crews completed the theater box.

Once everything is done, the back of the building will look just like the front, with full length glass windows.

Officials expect the project to be complete in 2020.

