0 Construction road closures: Colonial Drive truss installation; SR-408 ramp work

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of drivers in Orlando will notice a difference Monday.

Crews will place a steel truss across Colonial Drive as part of a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists.

A stretch of West Colonial Drive between Orange and Garland avenues will close from Saturday 8 p.m. until Sunday 6 a.m.

Download: WFTV mobile apps

The city of Orlando said the quarter-mile bridge will sit just east of I-4 and will safely get people across West Colonial Drive.

“This will allow people to make choices other than driving a car to get around either to get back and forth to work or for recreational purposes,” Orlando transportation director Billy Hattaway said.

Crews will use two cranes in the roadway to lift the truss across Colonial Drive.

The city said the bridge is expected to open in the fall.

Road closures on SR-408:

Some lanes on State Road 408 east near I-4 will be closed Friday night due to ramp work, but all lanes could be shut down next week.

More than 200,000 drivers depend on I-4 and SR-408 interchange every day.

WFTV Live Traffic Tracker

State transportation leaders say it's one of the busiest roads in Florida.

Officials said to finish the many on-and-off ramps, crews will have to shut down the roadway during the overnight hours several times until the fall.

The overnight closures in both directions depend on how much work crews finish this weekend.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.