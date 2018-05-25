  • Construction worker thrown over guardrail after being hit by car in Orange County

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A construction worker was hit by a car while he was picking up cones on State Road 417 early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

     

    Troopers said the car was traveling south in the right lane and failed to stop. The construction worker was thrown over the guardrail and went down an embankment, troopers said.  

     

    The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, FHP said.

     

    His name has not been released.

     

    It is unknown whether the driver will face charges.

