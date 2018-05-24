  • Couple shot while inside car in Seminole County, deputies say

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot inside a car late Wednesday night, according to deputies.

     

    The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Seminole County.

     

    Deputies said someone opened fire on the couple before their car crashed into a fence and landed in a ditch.

     

    Family members arrived at the scene and took the couple to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition, deputies said.

     

    The gunman remains at large.

     

    The names of those involved have not been released.

